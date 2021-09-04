Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West

AP California

By GIDEON RUBIN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants. Turner homered leading off the game to set the tone for the Dodgers’ fourth win in five contests. Buster Posey was 3 for 4 with an RBI double for San Francisco, which lost for the fifth time in seven games. The Dodgers have won 21 of their last 26 games.