NBA tells teams vaccinated players won’t need regular tests

AP California

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Fully vaccinated NBA players and coaches are not expected to be subject to regular coronavirus testing this season. The league made that announcement to its teams Thursday. Exceptions to that policy will include situations such as a player or coach showing symptoms generally associated with the coronavirus or being exposed to an unvaccinated player who tests positive for COVID-19. Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to be tested on all days involving practice or travel and likely will be tested twice on game days. They’ll also have to wear masks at team facilities and during travel.