Calmer winds aid California fire fight but hot weekend looms

AP California

By SAM METZ and JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire crews are taking advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near Lake Tahoe but dry weather and a weekend warming trend mean the battle is far from over. The Caldor Fire remains only a few miles from South Lake Tahoe, which was emptied of 22,000 residents days ago, along with casinos and shops across the state line in Nevada. However, fire crews say they’re steadily carving out fire lines and making progress as gusty winds ease. However, the fire danger continues because of extremely dry weather Friday and a warming trend expected over the weekend.