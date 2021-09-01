Trails where California family died closed to the public

AP California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal officials closed a portion of trails at a national park in Northern California where a family and their dog were found dead last month, citing unspecified safety concerns. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that the area of the Sierra National Forest in Mariposa County will be closed until Sept. 26 to “provide for public safety due to unknown hazards found in and near the Savage Lundy Trail.” Rangers can reopen the trails if conditions change. Authorities have not yet determined how the couple, their 1-year-old daughter and their dog, died.