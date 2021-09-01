Stafford leads Rams into race for hometown Super Bowl berth

AP California

By The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams want to play in the first Super Bowl at their own SoFi Stadium in February. Anything less will be a disappointment, even though most of this core will be together for the near future. Coach Sean McVay is betting heavily on himself by trading a good, limited quarterback in Jared Goff for a much older passer with the potential for greatness in Matthew Stafford, the longtime Detroit starter. Stafford’s success and the revitalization of the Rams’ offense will hinge on the skills of McVay, who could restore his reputation as an offensive guru.