California death row inmate resentenced to life in prison

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California death row inmate convicted of killing two college students after a 1985 carjacking has been resentenced to life in prison without chance of parole. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Stanley Bernard Davis was resentenced Tuesday after prosecutors determined he had an intellectual disability that made him legally ineligible for capital punishment. District Attorney George Gascón opposes the death penalty. Davis, who’s 59, was convicted of killing 18-year-old UCLA student Michelle Boyd and California State University, Northridge student Brian Harris. They were kidnapped during a carjacking, shot and left in a field.