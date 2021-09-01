Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 4:06 pm

49ers look to compete with 2 quarterback platoon

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Teams one year removed from a Super Bowl appearance rarely find themselves in position to select a quarterback near the top of the draft. Teams with a roster capable of contending for a Super Bowl rarely put the team in the hands of a rookie quarterback. But after having two of the past three seasons derailed by injuries to starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and seeing Garoppolo’s limitations in a Super Bowl loss the other season, the Niners invested heavily in their next quarterback. They traded three first-round picks to take Trey Lance third overall and are weighing how to use both quarterbacks and still compete in the NFC.

The Associated Press

