Deputy shot during California shootout with robbery suspect

AP California

LYNWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was struck by a bullet during a shootout with a robbery suspect. Doctors removed the bullet from the deputy’s upper body during surgery on Monday night. The deputy is expected to survive. Authorities arrested two suspects after a resident flagged down deputies around 7 p.m. and said he’d been robbed at gunpoint in the city of Lynwood, south of Los Angeles. Deputies opened fire while trying to detain both suspects in separate instances. One of the suspects was injured in a traffic collision. Their names have not been released.