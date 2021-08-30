Human remains found in area of wildfire near Sonora

AP California

SONORA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found in an area burned by a small wildfire in Northern California. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says Monday that the remains were discovered on a winding road in Sonora within the burn scar of the 100-acre Washington Fire. The identity and the cause and time of death are under investigation. No other details were given. The fire destroyed more than a dozen homes after breaking out last Thursday. It’s 50% contained, with full containment expected by Wednesday.