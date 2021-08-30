2 hospitalized after plane hits fence at California airport

AP California

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed into a chain-link fence while landing at Southern California’s Fullerton Municipal Airport. The single-engine Piper PA-24 crashed shortly before 2 p.m. and came to a rest on its belly on the runway. Brendan O’Reilly, the airport manager, says it appears the plane came in too low on approach and hit the airport’s perimeter fence. The pilot and passenger were the only people on board. Their conditions were not immediately known, but O’Reilly says the two were conscious and able to communicate with paramedics.