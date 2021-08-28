Dodgers rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Rockies 5-2

AP California

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith snapped a tie with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Smith stroked a 3-1 pitch from Daniel Bard into left field, scoring Max Muncy and Mookie Betts to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. They finally cashed in with the bases loaded after failing to score under similar circumstances in the first and third innings. The Rockies fell to 16-48 on the road. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen earned his 341st career save, tying him with Rollie Fingers for 14th on the all-time list.