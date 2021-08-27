Skip to Content
4 men wounded in West Hollywood street shooting

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of gunfire in West Hollywood found four men with gunshot wounds. Multiple gunshots were reported around 4:15 a.m. Friday. Three victims were found at one location on a street and the fourth was found a half-block away. All were taken to a hospital and there was no immediate word on their conditions. Authorities say the suspects are only described as two males who remain at large.

