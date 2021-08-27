Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries seeks path to Beijing Olympics

AP California

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Kaillie Humphries is the reigning women’s bobsled world champion and would be the gold-medal favorite in two events at the Beijing Olympics this winter. But she is in serious jeopardy of not being able to compete at those games because her U.S. citizenship is not finalized. She has asked the International Olympic Committee to allow her to compete in the games without a U.S. passport. Without IOC intervention, it seems likely that the best bobsledder in the world may miss the Olympics.