Scherzer shuts down Padres, Dodgers win 4-0 for 3-game sweep

AP California

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched 7 2/3 dominant innings to win his eighth straight decision, Austin Barnes hit a two-run home run off Yu Darvish and the surging Los Angeles Dodgers beat the plunging San Diego Padres 4-0 for a three-game sweep. Scherzer allowed only two hits, struck out 10 and walked one for the Dodgers, who handled the listless Padres less than 24 hours after winning 5-3 in a 16-inning game that took 5 hours, 49 minutes, and ended at 12:59 a.m. It was the longest big league game since pandemic rules were implemented last year.