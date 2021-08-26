Harris cancels planned California campaign stop with Newsom

AP California

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled a planned campaign appearance alongside California Gov. Gavin Newsom aimed at boosting Democratic turnout in the final weeks of the recall against him. The vice president’s decision to cancel her trip to her native state followed attacks in Afghanistan that killed at least 12 U.S. service members. She and Newsom were set to appear at a rally south of San Francisco. Spokespeople for Harris did not immediately answer questions about whether she would reschedule the trip. It was not clear if President Joe Biden still planned a trip of his own. Voting ends Sept. 14.