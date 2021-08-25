Murder suspect killed in Chicago train station gunfight

AP California

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted on a murder warrant in California was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with Amtrak police on the platform Chicago’s Union Station. Amtrak officials say the shooting took place at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the man who had fired on the officers was shot in the chest by an Amtrak officer and was later pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The man was identified as 33-year-old Jamar Jason Taylor of San Leandro, California. Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.