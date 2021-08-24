Small plane lands on Interstate 5 north of San Diego

AP California

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — A small airplane has made an emergency landing on Interstate 5 north of San Diego, causing a huge traffic jam. The California Highway Patrol says on its traffic incident web page that the two occupants of the plane appeared to be uninjured. The plane landed around noon Tuesday on the southbound lanes and came to rest partially on the center divider. A large section of its right wing was broken off and at least one vehicle stopped along the freeway appeared to be damaged. Southbound traffic was halted while northbound traffic moved slowly by on a reduced number of lanes.