Slumping Padres fire pitching coach Rothschild

AP California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The slumping San Diego Padres have fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild. The 67-year-old Rothschild has been with the Padres for the past two seasons. San Diego has lost nine of its past 11 games and is now in third place in the NL West, 13 games behind the first place San Francisco Giants. The Padres fell one game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the second and final NL Wild Card slot after their latest loss. Ben Fritz will be the interim pitching coach for the rest of the season.