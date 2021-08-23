California wildfire smoke closes Reno schools, Tahoe parks

AP California

By SAM METZ and SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — K-12 schools in the Reno-Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe were closed Monday due to wildfire smoke. The Washoe County School District says the smoke from wildfires burning in neighboring California made the air quality hazardous, and little relief is expected the next few days. The heavy smoke forced several flight cancelations Monday at Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Nevada State Parks also closed its land around Lake Tahoe until Friday, depending on conditions, including at the popular beach at Sand Harbor near Incline Village. More than 13,500 firefighters are working to contain a dozen large California blazes that have destroyed hundreds of homes.