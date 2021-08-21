Skip to Content
Whitecaps return to BC Place to beat Los Angeles FC 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored in the 89th minute and Vancouver Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Saturday night in their first game at B.C. Place in 539 days. Brian White tied it in the 60th to help the Whitecaps tie the franchise record with an eight-game unbeaten streak. Diego Rossi scored on a penalty for LAFC in first-half stoppage time. The Whitecaps played their last home game in front of fans on Feb. 29, 2020 — a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City. They played the rest of their home games at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, until Saturday.

