Raiders upbeat coming out of joint practices with LA Rams

AP California

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are coming out of two joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams feeling confident about their ability to contend with the NFL’s best teams this season. Although Thursday’s session ended early following a fight on special teams which left Raiders coach Jon Gruden in a sour mood, his players were upbeat about what working with the Rams indicated for their development. With more teams choosing not to play starters in preseason games, joint practices are important. They’re also a valuable way to assess where teams stack up, and the Raiders acquitted themselves well in both areas.