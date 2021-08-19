Patagonia boycotts Wyoming ski resort over owners’ GOP event

AP California

By MEAD GRUVER

Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The outdoor gear and clothing company Patagonia has stopped providing its merchandise for sale at a Wyoming ski resort. California-based Patagonia says it is protesting the resort owners’ sponsorship of a recent Republican fundraiser featuring top supporters of former President Donald Trump. Patagonia is well known for its support of progressive causes and environmentalism. Resort owners Jay and Karen Kemmerer cosponsored the Aug. 5 GOP fundraiser in Jackson Hole featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia congresswoman suspended from Twitter over allegedly spreading misinformation. Resort President Mary Kate Buckley says the resort is a leader in recycling and reducing energy use and will still offer “world-class brands” in its stores.