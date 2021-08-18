2 officers shot trying to arrest suspect in deputy shooting

AP California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Two police officers have been shot and wounded while trying to arrest a man suspected of wounding a Southern California sheriff’s deputy. The suspect was killed Wednesday afternoon in Highland. Authorities say the two SWAT officers from neighboring San Bernardino were shot as they confronted the man, who died at the scene. He’s suspected of firing a rifle dozens of times at a sheriff’s deputy who tried to pull over his car Tuesday in San Bernardino. The two officers and the deputy are expected to survive.