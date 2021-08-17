Prosecutor exposes lies, questions Durst’s credibility

AP California

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst said he deeply regretted telling his life story to filmmakers in hopes of restoring his reputation. The New York real estate heir may wish he hadn’t decided to appeal directly to jurors at his murder trial if a Los Angeles prosecutor keeps exposing a trail of his lies. Durst testified under cross-examination Tuesday that he lied under oath in the past and would do it again to prevent incriminating himself. He said he hadn’t lied at that point during his five days of ongoing testimony in Los Angeles County Superior Court. He has pleaded not guilty to killing his best friend.