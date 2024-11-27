Fisher’s 28 lead Pacific past UAPB 83-71

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Fisher had 28 points in Pacific’s 83-71 victory over UAPB on Wednesday.

Fisher also had nine rebounds for the Tigers (4-4). Lamar Washington scored 19 points while going 8 of 17 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Elias Ralph had 18 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Dante Sawyer finished with 16 points and two steals for the Golden Lions (1-7). Klemen Vuga added 16 points and four assists for UAPB. Raphael Dumont also had 14 points and six rebounds. The loss is the sixth straight for the Golden Lions.

Washington scored 15 points down in the second half.

