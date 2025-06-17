Pesticide company and owners settle civil claims over false advertising and pesticide violations

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office announced the resolution of civil claims against Pure Maintenance Holdings LLC., Pure Products LLC., Michael Adams, and Brandon Michael Adams for unfair labor practices and pesticide violations.

The civil suit was a joint filing by the eleven total district attorney's offices from across the state and resulted in a stipulated judgement that requires the defendants to pay $425,000 in penalties of which $50,000 will go to the District Attorney's Office for the further enforcement of consumer protection laws and an additional $50,000 will go towards reimbursement of investigatory costs shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Michael Adam is the founder and chief operating officer of Pure Maintenance and was a manager of Pure Products and his son, Brandon Michael Adams, is the chief executive officer of Pure Maintenance

Both father and son appeared in advertising for both companies and made statements about their products that were false and illegal stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Pure Maintenance licenses the use of its "dry fog" machines and sells pesticides including those labelled as InstaPure and EverPure to its licensees for use in the machines explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the duo claimed their products were approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Department of Pesticide Regulation when they were not.

Statements made by the men included that InstaPure was EPA-approved to kill all bacteria and viruses and the men promoted the fogging machines during the COVID-19 pandemic noted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Both men also falsely claimed that EverPure was verified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for effectiveness in sterilization and that the dry fog machines were safe, green, natural, and non-toxic detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the pesticides sold for use in the dry fog machines were in fact toxic and required "WARNING" or "DANGER" to appear on the label.

Both men also sold unregistered and registered pesticides without the required pesticide broker license or paying the required tax explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The stipulated judgment reached concerning the allegations also required that the father and son pair hire a compliance manager and put protocols and practices in place to ensure that future advertising claims are consistent with labelling requirements for pesticides shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.