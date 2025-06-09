Strikes scheduled for this week at Planned Parenthood clinics across Central Coast canceled after tentative agreement reached

CENTRAL COAST REGION, Calif. – On Monday, the union representing healthcare workers at six Planned Parenthood clinics announced that a tentative agreement has been reached and the strikes planned for June 10 and 11 have been canceled.

According to the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) -the union representing healthcare professionals at the clinics- the tentative agreement supports clinical staff and positions the organization to face upcoming challenges.

Both the regional reproductive healthcare provider and the labor group are hopeful that represented employees will vote to ratify a new contract in the next few weeks shared the SEIU-UHW in a press release Monday.

In early May, healthcare workers at all six Planned Parenthood California Central Coast clinics voted unanimously to authorize a strike over claims of understaffing and unfair labor practices after nine months of negotiations.

The now-canceled strike authorization would have been at Planned Parenthood clinics in Thousand Oaks, Ventura, Oxnard, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo.

Your News Channel reached out to the SEIU-UHW and Planned Parenthood California Central Coast for more information and their respective responses will be added to this article as they are received.