Skip to Content
California

Rare bird flu in domesticated cats in Santa Barbara County

<i>WBBM via CNN Newsource</i><br />
KEYT
WBBM via CNN Newsource
By
today at 11:48 am
Published 12:05 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - H5 bird flu has been confirmed in domesticated cats from multiple households in Santa Barbara County.

After developing severe neurological symptoms, the felines are reported to have succumbed to the rare virus.

Most local cat owners seem aware but unconcerned, as it seems a remote issue at this time.

Health officials say the risk to the general public is low, but they are issuing guidelines to rescues, shelters, and veterinarians.

Article Topic Follows: California
bird flu
CALIFORNIA
H5N1 bird flu
influenza a
KEYT
public health
santa barbara county
santa barbara county public health

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content