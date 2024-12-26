Rare bird flu in domesticated cats in Santa Barbara County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - H5 bird flu has been confirmed in domesticated cats from multiple households in Santa Barbara County.

After developing severe neurological symptoms, the felines are reported to have succumbed to the rare virus.

Most local cat owners seem aware but unconcerned, as it seems a remote issue at this time.

Health officials say the risk to the general public is low, but they are issuing guidelines to rescues, shelters, and veterinarians.