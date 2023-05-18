State Transportation Commission allocates more than $1.6 billion for transportation infrastructure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $1.6 billion in state and federal funding this week that will be dedicated to improving transportation infrastructure across the state including here in Santa Barbara County.

Sources of that allocation include almost $500 million form the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and more than $89 million from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Of that total, $2.3 million has been selected for highway planting on US 101 around Summerland, from north of Padaro Lane Overcrossing to north of Sheffield Avenue.

“The infrastructure projects funded with these state and federal dollars will benefit all Californians by reducing climate impacts, improving equity and access, and increasing traveler safety,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “These transformative investments are giving Caltrans the tools it needs to rebuild California.”

CalTrans has a public accounting of the funds being used through Senate Bill 1 here.