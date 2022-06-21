Man gets 20 years for taking teen on interstate road trip

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A convicted sex offender has been sentenced in California to 20 years in prison for taking a 15-year-old girl on a three-month interstate road trip during which he gave the teen meth and had an unlawful sexual relationship with her, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Kenneth Wayne Fischer pleaded guilty in May 2020 to multiple charges including transportation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter also ordered the 46-year-old to be placed on lifetime supervised release after he gets out of prison.

Fischer, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, met the victim in 2015 and took her through various states. He was arrested after a traffic stop in Fountain Valley, California, and police found sexually explicit images of the young victim on his cellphone, prosecutors said.

During the road trip, Fischer committed bank robberies in Kansas and Arkansas, according to prosecutors. He was convicted of the robberies and Judge Carter on Tuesday ordered Fisher’s 20-year prison sentence to run consecutive to his bank robbery sentence.

In February 2000, Fisher was convicted of a misdemeanor charge of sexual abuse in the second degree, requiring him to register as a sex offender, officials said.