Gavin Newsom pledges to sign new gun law bills

SACREMENTO, Calif. - California Governor Gavin Newsom is working with legislative leaders to sign in at least 12 new gun law bills.

“California leads this national conversation. When California moves other states move in the same direction,” said Newsom.

One bill gives Californians the right to sue manufacturers, sellers and distributors of illegal assault weapons, ghost guns, and certain other firearms.

“Those states like California that have the most progressive policies. In restricting the abuse and proliferation of guns have consistently outperformed other states in terms of gun murder rates and gun death rates," said Newsom.

Senate Bill 906 would require school officials to investigate any perceived threat of a shooting and report potential violence to law enforcement.

Other bills include banning gun shows and firearm sales on state property.

“This state is leaning in, leaning forward. And I want folks to know if you’re feeling anxiety, stress and fear, I hope you’ll consider California as an anecdote of sorts to all of the above," said Newsom.

Newsom hopes to sign the bills as soon as next month.