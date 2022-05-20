Skip to Content
California adds new jobs as economy shows signs of slowing

MGN: Phillip Pessar / CC BY 2.0

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California employers added 41,400 new jobs in April. The gain lowered the state’s unemployment rate to 4.6%. That’s the lowest it’s been since the start of the pandemic. California has now regained more than 91% of the 2.7 million jobs lost in March and April 2020. That was the beginning of the pandemic when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order. California’s labor force also increased in April, a sign more people are looking for work. But there are troubling signs on the horizon. Inflation remains high and home sales have slowed as interest rates have increased.

