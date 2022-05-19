Sacramento goes dark in power outage, Legislature delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A power outage in Sacramento that left much of the city’s downtown area in the dark delayed the start of California’s Legislature. Utility crews worked Thursday to replace a transformer and the outage delayed legislators from starting work for about half an hour. The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District reported 650 customers were lost power on Thursday, but that figure likely represents thousands of people because multiple high-rise office buildings and the state Capitol were impacted. Many downtown traffic lights went dark and power was restored by late morning.