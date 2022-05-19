New rules about guns on movie sets fail in California

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New rules about how and when actors can use guns on movie sets have failed to pass the California Legislature. Two bills did not advance out of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday. The bills were filed after a gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding went off and killed cinematographer on a movie set in New Mexico last year. Senate Appropriations Committee chair Anthony Portantino said he decided to hold both bills in committee after entertainment industry groups failed to reach a consensus on the proposals. Portantino said he would be willing to reconsider the bills should the groups reach an agreement.