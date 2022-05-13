California governor: $98B surplus backs true pro-life state

By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has a record-breaking budget surplus of $97.5 billion. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the surplus on Friday. He used his budget presentation to prop up his progressive credentials while also attacking his rivals in conservative states. Newsom declared California to be a true pro-life state because it funds robust preschool programs and does more to protect the public against the coronavirus pandemic. He said California’s coronavirus death rates are much lower than states such as Florida and Texas. A spokesman for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis disputed that. He said Florida has preserved the liberties of its residents.