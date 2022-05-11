Tentative $32M settlement in abuse death of California boy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers say a tentative $32 million settlement has been reached with Los Angeles County in a lawsuit over its child welfare agency’s supervision of a boy who allegedly was abused to death by his mother and her boyfriend. Attorney Brian Claypool says the settlement in the 2018 death of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos requires approval by the five-member county Board of Supervisors. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of the boy’s three siblings and his father. It alleged that the county’s Department of Children and Family Services disregarded reports of abuse. The boy’s mother and boyfriend are facing murder and torture charges. They have pleaded not guilty.