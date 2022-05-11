California governor backs plan to pay for some abortions

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing to use taxpayer money to help pay for abortions for those who can’t afford them. California already pays for some abortions through the state’s Medicaid program. But some women don’t qualify for Medicaid and don’t have private health insurance. Clinics will sometimes perform abortions for free when that happens. Newsom on Wednesday proposed giving clinics $40 million in grants to help offset those costs. The money could potentially pay for abortions for women from other states who come to California for care. The U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.