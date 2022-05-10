Skip to Content
California
By
Published 4:56 pm

Probe: LA mayor ‘likely knew’ about misconduct allegations

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A top Senate Republican released an investigation Tuesday that concluded Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti “likely knew or should have known” that a former top adviser was allegedly sexually harassing city employees. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office investigated and released a 23-page report that appears to contradict the mayor’s assertion that he was unaware of any inappropriate behavior. The White House issued a statement calling the report a partisan hit job. It was released as the Senate considers Garcetti’s nomination to become ambassador to India. The nomination by President Joe Biden has languished for months.

California
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content