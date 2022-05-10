California lays out plan to drastically cut fossil fuel use

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators said Tuesday the state should cut petroleum use by 91% by 2045 in order to achieve ambitious climate change goals.

The plan released by the California Air Resources Board sets a roadmap for the state to be so-called carbon neutral by that year.

That means as much carbon is removed from the air as is emitted.

California’s 2045 deadline is among the most ambitious in the nation.

The plan says the state could reach its goals through a drastic reduction in the use of oil and gas to power buildings and vehicles plus the use of technology to capture and store emissions that remain.