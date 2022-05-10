California lawmaker reveals abortion as more women speak out

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California legislator who is the wife of state Attorney General Rob Bonta has disclosed she had an abortion as a 21-year-old. Democratic Assemblywoman Mia Bonta joins a growing number of public officials and celebrities who have discussed their experiences after a leaked draft opinion suggested the U.S. Supreme Court could strike down the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Bonta says obtaining the abortion allowed her to break a “cycle of poverty in my family.” She was dating her future husband at the time. The couple has three children.