Uncle held in deadly arson attack on California family

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Central California authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly intentionally starting a house fire that killed his 18-month-old niece and 5-month-old nephew and severely burned their mother. The fire was reported early Tuesday in the San Joaquin Valley city of Fresno. The suspect, Filimon “Robert” Hurtado, was admitted to a hospital under guard because he also was burned. Police say that when he is released he will be booked into jail on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and arson crimes. It’s not known if he has an attorney. Police say the mother remains in critical condition Thursday.