Feds want to seize LA mega-mansion in corruption case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The federal government wants to seize a mega-mansion in an exclusive area of Los Angeles that it claims was purchased with millions in bribe money paid to the former finance minister of Armenia and his sons. The Department of Justice says a complaint filed Monday in federal court seeks the forfeiture of the 33,000-square-foot mansion in Holmby Hills. It says the home near the former Playboy Mansion was bought for $14.4 million in 2011 by a trust on behalf of Gagik Khachatryan and his two sons, who are all facing criminal charges in Armenia. The 11-bedroom home is currently on the market for $63.5 million.