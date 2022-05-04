LA hospital sued for racism in Black mother’s death

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man whose Black wife died shortly after giving birth to their second son has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai hospital alleging her death was the result of a culture of racism. Charles Johnson, whose wife, Kira, died in 2016 after her bladder was cut during a cesarean section said Wednesday he discovered the rampant racism during testimony in his malpractice lawsuit against the hospital. The hospital said it was founded on principles of diversity and healthcare for all and rejected any mischaracterization of its culture and values. It also said it was working to eradicate unconscious bias in health care.