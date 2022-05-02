California lost population in 2021; still largest in US

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s population continued to shrink in 2021. It’s the second consecutive year California has lost population. That’s according to a new estimate from the California Department of Finance. State officials say California lost 117,552 people, giving it a population of just over 39 million residents. That’s still the largest in the country, far ahead of second-place Texas. State officials blame the population loss on a declining birth rate coupled with an increase in deaths from the pandemic. They say fewer people are moving to California from other states and countries. Thirty-four of the state’s 58 counties lost population.