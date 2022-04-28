Jury begins deliberating in Blac Chyna v. Kardashians trial

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberations in a trial pitting former reality TV star Blac Chyna against Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. In her closing argument, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani argued that it was unreasonable for the four women to have believed that her client violently abused her former fiancé Rob Kardashian. Kardashian attorney David Rhodes argued that the women had every reason to believe the accounts they heard of the attack. Chyna is suing the women for defamation and interference with contract, alleging they spread false stories of abuse to get her reality show “Rob & Chyna” canceled.