California Senate leaders say budget surplus soars to $68B

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrats in the California Senate say the state’s budget surplus has soared to a record $68 billion. Senate Democrats announced Thursday how they would spend that money. Their package includes a plan to give $8 billion back to taxpayers in the form of $200 checks. That puts Senate Democrats at odds with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom wants to give up to $800 checks to people who own cars to help offset record high gas prices. The proposal reflects the priorities of Senate Democrats. Any budget plan must also be approved by Newsom and the state Assembly. Newsom will update his budget proposal by May 15.