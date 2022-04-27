US prosecutors indict Mexican Mafia leadership in California

By BRIAN MELLEY and AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced a sweeping racketeering case against the leaders of the Mexican Mafia that controlled Latino street gangs in Orange County, California. The indictment against three members of the group and 28 associates includes allegations of murder, extortion, and drug trafficking. The criminal case is aimed at dismantling the leadership that took control of the enterprise after the former kingpin who controlled all of the gang’s activity in the county for decades died in prison four years ago. Authorities say 21 of those charged were already in custody and nine were arrested over the past two days. One remains a fugitive.