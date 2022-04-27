Rob Kardashian testifies that Blac Chyna put gun to his head

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Kardashian testified that he feared for his life on a night in 2016 when Blac Chyna pointed a gun at his head, pulled a phone-charging cable around his neck and repeatedly hit him with a metal rod. Kardashian was on the witness stand Wednesday in a trial that pits his former fiancée Blac Chyna against his mother and sisters, who she alleges spread false reports of her being abusive with him. Rob Kardashian was often emotional as Chyna’s lawyer tried to cast doubt on his account of the attack, insisting that she had been using cocaine and alcohol before twice putting a gun to his head.