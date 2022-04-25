49ers GM Lynch ‘can’t ever imagine’ trading Deebo Samuel

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch says he “can’t ever imagine” trading All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and remains confident the two sides can still work out a long-term contract. The star receiver told ESPN last week that he has requested a trade from the 49ers but didn’t specify his reasons for wanting out. Lynch said he didn’t want to get into the “particulars” surrounding Samuel in regards to why the trade request was made or the status of negotiations. While Lynch said they will always listen to offers, he was steadfast in his belief that Samuel will be on the Niners in 2022.