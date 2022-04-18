$1.8 billion connector for LA light-rail lines 90% complete

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a $1.8 billion facility intended to connect Metro light-rail lines under downtown Los Angeles is 90% complete and test runs of trains are underway. The Regional Connector Project is designed to save commuters’ time by eliminating transfers between trains, allowing one-seat rides across Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told a press conference Monday that trackwork, rail guideways and platform areas are now complete after years of waiting. County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis says the connector will open later this year. The overall project is a 1.9-mile underground light-rail extension connecting the A, E and L lines and three new stations.